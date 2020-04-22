Despite Nelson County Public Schools closing its doors to the public, the division hasn’t stopped feeding students.
During the past five weeks, the division has given more than 22,000 meals to students during its weekly distribution event at Nelson Middle School. At these events, parents can pick up five meals each for both breakfast and lunch.
The 10 meals are packaged together in what the division now is referring to as “kits.” So far, 2,217 meal kits have been delivered, according to Supervisor of Nutrition Christina Connell.
Connell has been on the front line of the distribution events, handing out meals with a few other division staff. Superintendent Martha Eagle and Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin, Connell’s husband Paul, who is a building trades teacher at Nelson County High School, and other staff and division officials also have been helping out during the event.
“I’m all about feeding some children. I’ve done this for 15 years now and this just really takes it to a whole ‘nother level. There’s really no other way to say it,” Connell said.
According to data, the division has seen a fairly steady increase in the number of meals it’s distributed.
Beginning the first week, March 18 and 19, volunteers handed out 3,628 meals. The data shows there was a small dip in the number of meals for both weeks three and four, but that number has since rebounded.
Currently, week five — April 15 — saw the highest number of meals distributed with a total of 5,140.
Connell said considering the size of the school division, which has an estimated enrollment of about 1,600 students, she is impressed with how many they’ve been able to feed through the program. She noted in an email the division serves an average of 4,543 lunches and 2,233 breakfasts across its four schools on a normal week.
However, toward the beginning the distribution event wasn’t the well-oiled machine it is now. The division also encountered a shortage of food at one of its events.
Staff distributed about 4,500 meals during the April 8 and ran out toward the end of the afternoon distribution.
Considering how new the program is, Connell said the division only had past distributions to base its preparation off of. With more weeks under their belts, Connell said staff will be better prepared in planning for future events.
“Since this is a drive-through operation, we only have history as our guide in determining how many families to expect,” a statement issued by the division after the April 8 distribution said.
Connell also mentioned issues with distributors and securing food items played a part.
“We don’t want to waste food, that would be a tragedy in itself,” Connell said. “It’s a fine line and we were trying to work all that stuff through and come up with a plan.”
She noted running out of food that day was an isolated incident and doesn’t expect it to happen again in the future.
“We just did not anticipate the amount of participation we were going to have. During the school year, we have all kinds of [indicators] to help us with what the participation is going to be” Connell said
According to Connell, it’s taken herself and the other volunteers time to figure out the system they have now.
“It wasn’t without its growing pains. We had to work a lot of things out. This is a new experience for us, but we feel like we’re getting a good handle on things and working out the kinks,” Connell said. “We’re getting good at this. It’s taken us five weeks, but we’re getting good at it.”
The Nelson County School Board during its April 16 meeting commended the work being done by division staff at the distribution events.
“I do want to commend the staff … for all the hard work they’re doing. They were very, very appreciative; the kids were all super cute, really nice; they were just as excited to get the packets as they were the food,” said East District board member George Cheape.
Cheape, as well as West District board member Shannon Powell, helped staff hand out meals April 15.
The weekly meal distributions also has made some additions. On April 15, officials introduced a hygiene station and The Free Book Bus — a nonprofit that offers free books to students in the area.
Meal distributions take place Wednesdays. There is a morning session from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and an afternoon session from 4 to 6 p.m. Children must be present in order to receive meals.
Parents also can received learning packets for their children during these times as well. Learning packets are available at all schools, but the meal distribution only takes place at the middle school.
Reach Cropper at (434) 385-5522.
