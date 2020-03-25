Online registration now is available for temporary e-library cards for the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library system, including the Nelson County Library, according to a news release issued last week.
JMRL is offering the temporary card as a means to access a variety of digital resources as many families and students are unable to travel because of illness or self-quarantining because of COVID-19.
E-library resources include access to books, magazines, movies and several databases. Patrons that already possess a JMRL library card do not need to register for a temporary e-library card. To sign up, visit https://jmrl.org/librarycard.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
