During the Jan. 14 Nelson County Board of Supervisors meeting, Claire Richardson, director of parks and recreation, shared updates with the board regarding work on the Rockfish Overlook along U.S. 250.
Work on the overlook began last fall with the removal of trees to open up the viewshed as well as adding topsoil and planted grass.
In the summer, the board approved $7,500 to aid the work needed for the overlook, which paid for two picnic tables compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and a message center kiosk that would share information about events happening in the county.
Proposed for this year is a $4,600 scenic viewfinder, anti-litter signs and interpretive and historical signage, Richardson said. The board would cover that cost if approved.
She added this signage might direct those who have stopped at the overlook to visit the breweries or wineries as well as offer some general history about Nelson County and the Rockfish area.
“The county is excited for these improvements to the overlook,” Richardson said Friday. “It includes picnic tables, a message kiosk, topsoil and sod with more to come. We are also thankful to the group of volunteers who have helped take care of this area for so long.”
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits.
