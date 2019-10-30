The Nelson County Library’s biggest fundraiser yet will be an auction, made possible by the generosity of the community.
From 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 3, the Nelson Center in Lovingston will be filled with art, books, and community items up for auction. Dubbed the “ABC” auction because of the art, books, and community items offered, the Grow Nelson Library group hosting the event aims to raise as much money as possible.
It must raise $150,000 by June 2020 in order to receive a $100,000 grant from the Perry Foundation.
“We’re one-third of the way there,” said Susan Huffman, branch manager.
As of Oct. 23, the group had raised $52,000.
“We invited people to donate and the word began to spread,” said Pam Roland who leads Grow Nelson Library.
Now, thanks to the community, the auction has about 100 items to be auctioned off. Items include artwork by local artists, books; including a rare copy of Torn Lands, a book about Hurricane Camille; and gift cards from local businesses. Other auction items include sports packages, bed and breakfast specials and local service offers. Roland, for example, is auctioning off art lessons she will provide. The two-hour event will also have a quilt raffle.
Auctioneer Aubrey Burks, has donated his services, and other businesses, such as The Wooden Spoon bakery, have donated refreshments for the event.
“The community really has rallied,” Roland said.
The event is free and open to the public.
Roland said Grow Nelson Library is also reaching out to state not legislators to help with fundraising.
“We’ve reached out to Sen. Creigh Deeds to help with funding at a state level,” Roland said.
As for the expansion itself, Huffman said things are going well.
“They are starting the roofing this week,” Huffman said Oct. 23.
A new roof will be built atop the expansion and repairs completed on the existing roof.
“All of the interior walls are up. Next they will be laying brick and doing storm drain work,” Huffman said.
All of this work will take place over the next three weeks, Huffman said on Oct. 23.
The expansion and renovation is expected to be complete by June 2020. Changes include a business center, two small and one large meeting rooms, a computer lab, larger children’s and young adult section, a quiet reading room, a family restroom, and an overall expanded book collection.
