The Grow Nelson Library group has hit what it’s calling “a turning point” in fundraising efforts after receiving a Perry Foundation grant.
Grow Nelson Library, the group working to secure money in order to fill the library expansion set to be completed by June 2020, applied for a Perry Foundation grant in April. The group was awarded $100,000 at the end of July and now has to raise $150,000 to be able to collect the money. The Perry Foundation, located in Charlottesville, is a philanthropic organization aimed at helping others in various communities.
“It’s a turning point,” said Pam Roland, who is spearheading Grow Nelson Library.
Roland said now they will began soliciting the public to secure the necessary funds. Although the group has already received around $160,000 from other grants, only money raised after receiving the Perry Foundation grant will count toward the $150,000 needed.
Susan Huffman, Nelson Library branch manager, is calling the grant a “challenge grant,” because they have one year to raise the money. In order to do so, a number of plans are in the works.
“The requests will be face-to-face, through letters, and other means,” Roland said.
Roland said Grow Nelson Library will reach out to corporations, businesses and individuals as they work toward the goal. Huffman said they will also reach out to the folks who were children back in 1987 and gave $1 to help build the current library. Huffman said the library will see if now, 30 plus years later, they would like to give again.
“We want to ask them if they would like to continue that legacy,” Huffman said.
Jamerson-Lewis Construction is working on the expansion project, which will nearly double the size of the current library. Huffman said the construction is going well so far and as of Aug. 6, the plumbing is almost finished and the ground will be laid next.
Although the construction of the building as well as a few repairs to the current library have been funded through the county, The Grow Nelson Library group has a goal of raising $500,000 to fill the new space.
“We want to add to the book stock and increase the volume in collections by one-third,” Huffman said.
Any money raised will also go toward media packages — the TVs, hook-ups and sound systems they will have — as well as items for the children’s makerspace and other STEM-related material. They hope to have a 3D printer.
“Any of the books can be circulated to other JMRL libraries,” Huffman said, noting the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library system includes libraries in Crozet, Greene, Louisa, Gordon, Charlottesville, and Scottsville.
The expansion will include a business center full of material to help people write resumes and cover letters and prepare for interviews. The business center can also be used to Skype for job interviews. The library will also have a quiet room, where people can go to focus without distractions.
Marian Dixon, from the Nelson Food Pantry, said she knows first-hand from her work at the pantry how important the library is to many in the county.
“Many of the people who rely on the Pantry for food, also depend on the library for their various services. Most have no computer and today, if you do not have access to the internet, you are disconnected from the world. For instance, the first step to apply for a job is generally online and research for school projects and homework are difficult without a computer and access to the internet,” Dixon said in an email.
Dixon said the Perry Foundation grant gives the public an opportunity to be a part of a project that’s worthwhile.
“In a rural area, it is often difficult to find things to do. The library provides wholesome programs, movies, etc. for our young people, families and seniors. This grant and the matching donations will expand these programs,” Dixon said in an email.
Grow Nelson Library is also working on other fundraising ideas including holding a silent auction and a raffle later in the year. The silent auction would include art from local artists and books, including Torn Land. Torn Land is a book published in 1971 about Hurricane Camille. When the book was first published, a portion of the proceeds went to help fund the construction of the current library in 1987.
“Now we’re in high gear,” Roland said.