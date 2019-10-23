A Georgia woman was sentenced to no jail time in Nelson Circuit Court last week for her involvement in racketeering in Nelson County.
Amanda White was sentenced to 10 years with nine years, 11 months, and 16 days suspended, leaving an active two week sentence to serve for one count of racketeering. Nelson Circuit Court Judge Frederick Watson gave White credit for time served, therefore she has already completed her two weeks. White has been in custody since her arrest in June 2018.
In a separate phone interview Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford, said White was never actually in Nelson, but while in Georgia, she had set up bank accounts in her name and set up money wires to help the main drug kingpin Philip Bennet get drugs into Nelson and Central Virginia.
“She wasn’t the most culpable, but because she was still involved she is a good example to show anyone who does anything to get drugs into Nelson County: we will find them and we will prosecute them,” Rutherford said on Oct. 21.
Watson sentenced White with conditions that she remain on good behavior for 10 years, zero tolerance for drugs, and required that she continue to cooperate with the racketeering investigation including testifying when she’s needed.
White pleaded guilty in February for her involvement in what Rutherford called “a corrupt organization of individuals who trafficked methamphetamine into Nelson County and Central Virginia” in a news release Feb. 8. “At the height of the ring’s operation, one pound of methamphetamine was trafficked every week into Central Virginia,” the news release said.
