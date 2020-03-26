George Washington and Jefferson National Forest officials are temporarily shutting down use of all campgrounds, bathrooms, off-highway vehicle trails, trail shelters and many day-use areas due to the coronavirus.
"We are committed to the health and safety of recreational visitors and our staff, and are taking these actions in accordance with USDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19," a news release issued Thursday by the U.S. Forest Service said.
The South Pedlar ATV Trail System in the Glenwood-Pedlar Ranger District is among areas where off-highway vehicle trails are temporarily shut down.
Campgrounds and picnic shelters are temporarily unavailable for reservation on Recreation.gov. Those already holding reservations will be notified as soon as possible and refunds will be processed. Processing refunds may be delayed, however, due to the volume of cancellations.
"As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority," the release said.
Officials are closely monitoring the situation and are responding to current conditions in efforts to minimize the effects and spread of the virus, according to the release.
For updates visit www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation.
