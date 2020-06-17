Gary Wood, CVEC

In recognition of reaching a milestone of 2,500 customers, Firefly Fiber Broadband celebrated with a photo challenge resulting in $12,500 being donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Firefly, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, reached the milestone May 5. Customers were invited to send in a selfie showing how they were using their internet connection through the service and, in exchange for the photos, Firefly committed an initial $2,500 to the food bank, a news release states.

“Firefly wants to celebrate its arrival in the communities by lending a hand and introducing ourselves as a partner and friend. Many families in our region are struggling to keep food on the table and we want to help remedy that with our contribution,” Firefly President and CEO Gary Wood said in the release.

That donation quickly grew in size, however, as Firefly’s fiber contractors S&N Communications and AAP Construction, both based out of Louisa County, as well as Conexon, the network design and construction management company for the fiber build, contributed to the fund, bring the total to $12,500.

According to the release, Firefly choose the food bank as the recipient because they “provide meals to many of the communities that are located in Firefly’s current service area across parts of 14 counties.”

The $12,500 donation will supply more than 50,000 meals to the local community, the release says.

Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.

