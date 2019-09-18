The Nelson County School Board will once again have a full table starting in October after selecting an interim representative for the Central District vacancy last week.
On Sept. 12, the Nelson County School Board selected Doris Bibb, a Faber resident, to serve as the interim representative for the Central District. Ceasar Perkins, South District representative, was absent. Bibb was up against Rick Herbert, a Nellysford resident, for the position. A special election will be held on Nov. 5 for the seat. The write-in candidate selected will officially represent the Central District until the term is up at the end of 2021.
“I think it will be an interesting experience and hopefully I’ll be able to be of good assistance,” Bibb said.
Bibb is a retired Nelson County Middle School language arts teacher. Bibb retired at the end of this past school year after 43 years of teaching. Bibb also has experience tutoring in the middle school. At the Aug. 29 school board public hearing, Bibb said although she’s only been retired a short while she already misses being involved with the public schools.
The three members of the board present at the meeting, plus Division Superintendent Martha Eagle, sat in closed session for about 45 minutes before announcing the decision.
“We have two amazing candidates. Each one of you — Ms. Doris Bibb and Mr. Rick Herbert — came to us with great qualifications,” Chair and North District representative Janet Turner Giles said. “We are looking for individuals that are going to not only be able to enhance the board we currently have, but be able to walk side by side with us and help make these difficult decisions.
George Cheape, interim East District representative, and David Parr, vice chair and West District representative, echoed their agreement, saying both candidates were qualified and either would have been a good addition to the school board.
“Thank you both for applying. There was a lot of discussion. It was a very difficult decision for us,” Parr said.
The South and West District seats are up for election in November. The Central and East district seats will be included in a special election Nov. 5. Perkins is running for South District representative. Cheape is running for East District representative. Shannon Powell is running for West District representative.
