A Faber man turned himself into the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 9 after leading officers in a pursuit in the Nellysford area of Nelson County, the sheriff’s office said.
Granville Willard Smith IV, 37, of Faber, was observed operating a motorcycle in a reckless manner on U.S. 29 near Virginia 6 (River Road) on Sept. 8, according to a news release from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy attempted to stop Smith, he fled. No one was hurt during the incident.
In the afternoon of Sept. 9, Smith turned himself in and is being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond for felony eluding and operating a motorcycle without a license.
The news release said when a deputy attempted to stop Smith, he fled along Virginia 6 and onto Virginia 151 before leaving the motorcycle and running in the Glenthorne Loop area of Nellysford.
“Other law enforcement officers responded, but were unable to locate Smith after a search of the area,” the news release said.
After determining there was no direct threat to the public, warrants were obtained for felony eluding and operating a motorcycle without a license.
The Wintergreen Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office.
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
