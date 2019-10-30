Camping enthusiasts may be able to enjoy everything Nelson County offers for a longer period of time after the Nelson County Planning Commission voted to recommend changes to a county ordinance.
Last week at the Oct. 23 planning commission meeting, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of adding a special use permit option to the county zoning ordinance for campsites that, if approved, would allow transient lodgers to stay at campgrounds for up to 180 days, rather than the 30 days that they were previously restricted to. This request for extension can be applied to any campsite in areas zoned Agricultural pending approval of a special use permit should the Nelson County Board of Supervisors grant final approval of the ordinance change next month.
Previously, any transient lodgers wishing to stay at campsites in the county couldn’t stay for more than 30 days at a time. Now, the proposed ordinance would give campgrounds the option to designate a portion of their site as extended stay, allowing transient stays of up to 180 days.
“As a special use request, Planning Commission would be able to regulate each request on a case-by-case basis [and] recommend conditions to the Board of Supervisors,” Dylan Bishop, director of planning and zoning, told the board.
During the public hearing, Todd Rath, of Nellysford, said he supported the request.
“I hope the county realizes that projects like this are good for everything,” Rath said.
Thomas Bruguiere Jr., and Stu Mills, both Nelson County residents, spoke in support of the proposed change. Mills said he has plenty of friends who utilize extended stay campgrounds year-round.
“I don’t understand why we wouldn’t want that type of camper who has a lot of expendable income and could do good things for local business,” Mills said.
Michael Harman, West District representative, voiced his support as well before the vote.
“It can be regulated by Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission on a case-by-case basis so we can evaluate the need and make conditions as appropriate so I’m in favor of it,” Harman said.
Should the Nelson County Board of Supervisors approve the change at its Nov. 14 meeting, campsites can start applying for special use permits as early as Nov. 15.
