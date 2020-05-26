The Thomas Jefferson Health District, which covers Nelson County, is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing in Lovingston on Friday, May 29. People must call May 26 and May 27 to schedule an appointment.
The drive-through testing is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lovingston Fire Department, 53 Baker Lane in Lovingston. To schedule an appointment, call (434) 972-6261. Call from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 26 to 27 to schedule an appointment. No one will be tested without an appointment.
Testing will be scheduled as first call, first scheduled, and is limited so people will be screened to determine if they qualify to be tested. For questions or more information, call (434) 972-6261 or email TJhealthdistrict@gmail.com.
As of May 26, Nelson County has 15 reported cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
— From staff reports
