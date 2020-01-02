Zeus

Zeus is an 11-year-old Shepherd mix with the cutest ears ever and a very soft coat and such kind eyes. He weighs 57 pounds. He was surrendered to Animal Control because he needed hernia surgery. He had his hernia fixed, was neutered, and had a full dental exam. For now, he enjoys sleeping on his soft bedding in his room. He has a very gentle demeanor, and he loves receiving visitors. He is a very affectionate dog and deserves a really nice home.

