Dog of the Week: Diego

Diego might be the best dog you ever decide to love. More than anything in the world, he wants to please the people around him. We believe now that Diego may be a Rottweiler mix with perhaps a splash of border collie. This 4-year-old tries to learn whatever he’s asked just to get even one second of approval — he’s learned sit, wait, down, leave-it, catch, touch-it. He’s in the process of learning go-to-your-place, spin, how to ignore a goodie being dropped on the floor. For someone willing to work with him, the possibilities are endless. He wants to learn.

