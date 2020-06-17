Nellysford soon will be home to a new creamery specializing in hand-made, hard ice cream.
Black Bear Creamery is slated to open at 18 Pheasant Run along Virginia 151 in mid-July, according to co-owner Richard Payne.
“I’m super excited. I’m really hoping to bring something new and add something to this area,” Payne said of bringing the new shop to Nellysford.
Payne said the creamery will feature a rotating menu of flavors and will serve ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes and fruit sorbets as a non-dairy option. He said the idea is to keep things simple to start, but he may possibly add more menu items in the future.
The creamery also is working to develop a signature flavor.
Indoor and outdoor seating will be available as well depending on any current restrictions in place.
Payne said opening a business during COVID-19 may present some challenge, but overall he’s not worried about the creamery’s success.
“Overall, it may be a little slower to start, but I don’t think we’re going to fail,” Payne said.
Payne will operate the shop with his brother and co-owner Ken Payne.
“My brother came up with the idea of opening up some sort of family business so after throwing around a whole bunch of ideas we settled on this,” Richard Payne said.
Nick Cropper
