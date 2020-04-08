Some breweries in Nelson County have suffered at the hands of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Operations at Blue Mountain Brewery have been heavily affected since Gov. Ralph Northam imposed restrictions on Virginian restaurants to serve only takeout or delivery.
“It’s like a nightmare. It’s the most unnerving thing in the world to be told you’re no longer allowed to make a living,” said Taylor Smack, co-owner of Blue Mountain Brewery.
Both the Blue Mountain Brewery, located off Virginia 151 in Afton, and the Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington have made the transition to takeout and delivery. The South Street Brewery, located in Charlottesville and purchased by Blue Mountain Brewery in 2014, has closed.
Smack said with the competition of other restaurants in Charlottesville, South Street Brewery only saw a handful of customers per day. As a result, the location was shut down for now.
Blue Mountain Brewery employed 170 people, but because of the dramatically reduced businesses, Smack said all but a dozen have been laid off. And those employees still working are receiving reduced salaries to reflect the reduced revenues.
Of the employees still working, he said many have been repurposed to fit what few roles are left to fill.
He noted while many employees aren’t working now, they will have jobs to return to whenever that becomes possible.
In addition to takeout and delivery, the brewery also has started an online bulk grocery store, which Smack said has “really taken off.” Blue Mountain Brewery can deliver items to people within 20 miles.
“We’re scrapping and fighting right now just to make a little income. I don’t know where it ends, but I’m hoping we can all just make the sacrifice for a couple weeks … “ Smack said.
Smack said that through curbside takeout and delivery, Blue Mountain Brewery is able to cover roughly 10% of the revenue it would normally collect, but that is not nearly enough to support full operations.
“It’s something, but we’ve built a place that’s huge and the infrastructure just demands something more than what we’re doing,” Smack said.
In less than three weeks, Smack said the brewery has lost more than a quarter of a million dollars in revenue.
Hayes Humphreys, chief operating officer for Devils Backbone Brewing Company, said so far no employees have been laid off. Right now, it too is repurposing its employees to different roles in the company.
Devils Backbone currently is doing both local deliveries to families in Nelson County, and regional deliveries to other locations including Waynesboro, Charlottesville and North Garden.
Meal boxes are available for pickup as well. These boxes are designed to feed a family of four for two days. Boxes can cost anywhere from $25 to $40 depending on the contents, Humphreys said.
There also is a pay-it-forward option that costs $28 and allows customers to pay for other families to take meals home.
Another silver lining for Devils Backbone rests in its sales made at grocery stores and other off-premise sites. According to Humphreys, those sales have increased by 20% which have helped offset the 100% loss seen from the closure of the restaurants and taprooms.
“It makes it a lot easier to keep doing what we’re doing. Every day is an unknown, so I’ll take every day of it that I can get,” Humphreys said.
Humphreys was not able to comment on lost revenue as those numbers weren’t available as of Monday.
Maureen Kelly, Nelson County’s director of economic development and tourism, said the effects of COVID-19 are being felt not just by restaurants and breweries, but by most of the tourism industry in the county.
“I think that this has been an equal opportunity pandemic. I don’t think anybody is doing any better or any worse,” Kelly said in a phone interview Monday.
However, Kelly said the county won’t know for certain just how many tourism dollars have been lost as a result of the virus as the numbers for the month of March won’t be available until late April.
Even once those numbers are available, the month of April will serve as a better indicator of how the county is being hit, but those numbers won’t be available until May.
According to Kelly, the food and beverage industry, hospitality and lodging all have suffered greatly because of COVID-19. She said one of the sectors still fairing relatively well is outdoor recreations.
Kelly also said she expects tourism to rebound once restrictions have been lifted and the immediate dangers of the virus have passed, but that many industries could take several months to fully recover.
“The good news is while tourism gets hit early in instances such as this … we are also probably the first that rebounds because people are in demand of our services,” Kelly said.
She said county officials are doing everything they can to help the roughly 1,300 businesses in Nelson County survive difficult times. The county is in communication with businesses to make sure their needs are being met.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.