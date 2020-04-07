The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 3,333 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s an increase of 455 cases from the 2,878 reported Monday.
The VDH also said that 28,645 have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Virginia and 563 people have been hospitalized. There have been 63 deaths — an increase of nine since Monday.
Local case numbers as of Tuesday are as follows:
- Nelson County: 2
- Lynchburg: 20
- Amherst County: 8
- Appomattox County: 3
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.
More than 4,000 people in Lynchburg and surrounding counties have filed for unemployment insurance over a recent few weeks in March, according to data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
In Lynchburg, 36 people made unemployment claims during the week that ended March 14. That number jumped to 641 in the following week and 1,335 the week after.
The surrounding counties saw a huge jump in claims too; for example, nine Amherst County residents applied for unemployment during the week ending March 14 and 322 applied during the week ending March 28.
Those filings come as many employers are resorting to layoffs and furloughs to balance the impact of stay-at-home orders and an economy hit hard by the pandemic.
In Nelson County, three people had filed for unemployment on March 14. The following week that figure rose to 87 and by March 28 was at 187, according to Virginia Unemployment Commission figures.
Nationwide, unemployment numbers have shattered previous years’ records: 6.6 million claims were filed nationwide for the week ending March 28, which was almost 10 times the record-high number of weekly claims back in 1982. That was on top of 3.3 million claims filed the week before.
In Virginia, the number of unemployment claims for the week ending March 28 was 5,000 times greater than the number of claims from the same week last year.
Unemployment benefits can vary based on a person’s prior income, but the weekly maximum of $378 will soon increase to $978 due to allotments in the federal CARES Act, the $2 trillion coronavirus aid package, according to Tim Saunders, business engagement and outreach coordinator for Virginia Career Works. Anyone eligible for unemployment is encouraged to do so on the Virginia Employment Commission website, he said.
Virginia Career Works was accepting applications from local businesses with 250 employees or fewer to receive emergency coronavirus-related funding intended to help keep layoffs and unemployment at bay. That application period ended Friday.
Saunders said there’s a total of $42,000 available and members of Central Virginia Workforce Development Board want to distribute it as evenly as possible between Lynchburg and surrounding counties.
Unemployment and loss of income can start a landslide of financial issues for many. But there are some safeguards in place on a few different levels to help keep people in a stable living situation.
