Nelson County received a clean audit report for fiscal year 2019 which was presented during the Nelson County Board of Supervisors’ meeting March 10.
According to David Foley, audit manager for the county’s fiscal year 2019 audit, there were three main pieces as part of the annual audit.
“All three reports from us included in the county’s report were clean. In addition there were no issues we noted as part of the audit,” said Foley, a partner with Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates. “Overall it’s a very clean audit again for the county ... .”
He said the first was a review of the county’s financial statements to make sure they are prepared within accepted accounting principles; the second was a look at the internal controls the county has in place over its financial reporting; and the third is a federal compliance audit.
Foley said during the federal compliance audit, there are certain requirements the county must obey with when it is carrying out and expanding its major federal grant programs.
“The County and all their staff does an excellent job of preparing for us to come on site,” Foley said.
County Administrator Steve Carter commended the work the county did to receive its clean report.
“We’re very happy with the report,” he said.
Supervisors agreed.
“I think that was excellent. Our staff does a great job of making sure we do the best we can at keeping clean books,” East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said Monday.
In other news:
Supervisors also approved a request from Nelson County Public Schools to begin engineering studies on four capital improvement projects at Nelson County High School and Nelson County Middle School during the March 10 meeting.
The board voted unanimously in favor of proceeding with the studies.
According to a letter addressed to County Administrator Steve Carter, the division requested approval to have Architectural Partners and Master Engineers & Designers proceed with studies that include:
- checking the brick veneer to determine cause and ways to stop water infiltration and cracking in several locations,
- looking at the pavement to determine the cause and remedy of the road settling and cracking in front of the two buildings,
- studying the greenhouse to recommend the most cost effective way to upgrade controls and secure glass panels, and
- determining the optimal location and renovations needed to house the welding facility and program.
The document states the total cost for all four studies is $39,265, the most expensive being the welding facility at $16,825. The studies for the brick veneer, pavement and greenhouse cost $5,440, $10,010 and $6,990, respectively.
The division proposed funding for the studies come from the Capital Improvement Fund designated from the Nelson County Board of Supervisors.
These studies are in addition to $394,835 for other capital improvement projects including track refurbishment at the high school, new bleachers at Nelson County Middle School, HVAC upgrade at Rockfish River Elementary School and a local match for a state security grant which the board of supervisors approved during its Jan. 14 meeting.
All four studies are expected to be complete four weeks after they’ve begun.
The remaining balance in the capital improvement fund is $208,329, according to the letter.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
