The Nelson County Service Authority is halting all capital projects as a result of COVID-19.
Jennifer Fitzgerald, service authority secretary and treasurer, said during the NCSA board’s April 20 meeting all capital projects are frozen, including improvements for the Wintergreen and Schuyler wastewater treatment plants, which are facing consent orders.
The Wintergreen Wastewater Treatment Plant project, estimated to cost $20 million, is not affordable as it currently stands, according to Fitzgerald and Executive Director George Miller. The authority currently is considering other options that would make the project financially viable.
The authority’s consulting firm had recommended consideration of increasing sewer rates at the Wintergreen resort community 3% each year for the next three years to help pay for the project. However, the authority is not pursuing that option or rate changes for other service areas at this time because of the coronavirus.
Board members generally agreed rates should not increase during the pandemic.
The board has not yet approved its fiscal year 2021 budget that goes into effect July 1.
Delaying the Schuyler Wastewater Treatment Plant project will not nullify the grant the authority received in March from Rural Development, a part of the United States Department of Agriculture, which consists of a 75% grant and 25% loan to pay for major improvements needed at the aging facility.
East District board representative Jesse Rutherford said he was in favor of lowering sewer rates for Schuyler while other board members said to lower rates only for one part of the county would be unfair.
Miller said sewer rates for Schuyler were established as one of the conditions to receiving the 75% grant and 25% loan from Rural Development and to lower the rates would jeopardize that agreement.
Facing a consent order issued by the Department of Environmental quality, the Schuyler plant is in need of total replacement. Miller explained in an email the purpose of the consent order is to make necessary corrections in order to be in compliance with regulations set forth by DEQ.
Included in that consent order is a schedule of compliance which lists dates that objectives must be met even during the pandemic.
In spite of the stop on capital projects, Miller explained that meeting the schedule of compliance while not spending money is the position the authority now finds itself in.
“If we can’t do Wintergreen for several years that’s fine, but we have to go forward with Schuyler,” Miller said during the meeting.
The Nelson County Service Authority held the meeting via telephone pursuant to a recent county-approved emergency order allowing some government meetings to be held electronically during the crisis.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.