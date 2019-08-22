Well of Nelson’s annual pig roastThe Well of Nelson is hosting its 3rd annual community pig roast from 4 to 7 p.m Sept. 7. The free event will include food and drinks. Local vendors will have items available for purchase and The Whitney Faith Loving Comm“Unity” Playground will be holding a raffle.
VDOT: Expect increased traffic during Lockn’According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, motorists in Nelson County should anticipate increased traffic on U.S. 29 and other routes during the multi-day Lockn’ Festival in Arrington.
“Promoters expect close to 15,000 people to attend the event from August 22-25 with early bird attendees arriving on Wednesday, August 21,” a news release issed Aug. 21 said.
VDOT said the heaviest volumes of traffic are expected Aug. 21 and 22 on U.S. 29 to Diggs Mountain Road and on Aug. 26 along U.S. 29, Virginia 6/River Road and U.S. 151/Patrick Henry Highway.
Heavy traffic should also be expected on Virginia 665/Arrington Road to Virginia 668 to Virginia 650/Oak Ridge Road throughout the day on Thursday.
Lockn’ contractors, the Virginia State Police, and VDOT will use signs, message boards, and other traffic control devices to alert the public of changes in traffic pattern and any congestion or incidents. Through traffic will use the right lane of U.S. 29 South and the left lane of U.S. 29 North. Once past Nelson County High School, northbound traffic should use the right lane.
— Erin Conway
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.