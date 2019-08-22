Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... CENTRAL NELSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 345 PM EDT. * AT 300 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR LOWESVILLE, OR 7 MILES NORTH OF CLIFFORD, MOVING EAST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...DAMAGING WINDS WILL CAUSE SOME TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES TO FALL. THIS COULD INJURE THOSE OUTDOORS, AS WELL AS DAMAGE HOMES AND VEHICLES. ROADWAYS MAY BECOME BLOCKED BY DOWNED TREES. LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. UNSECURED LIGHT OBJECTS MAY BECOME PROJECTILES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHIPMAN, ARRINGTON, LOVINGSTON, BRYANT, NORWOOD, PINEY RIVER, JONESBORO, ROSELAND, ELMA, TYRO AND MASSIES MILL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH