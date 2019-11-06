Nelson County Parks and Recreation Youth basketball
Practice for Nelson County Parks and Recreation Youth Basketball begins the week of Dec. 2. Registration is still open for children between the ages of six and 18 (as of Dec. 31, 2019). To register online, visit www.nelsoncountyrecreation.com
Cost of registering a child is $40 before Nov. 8 and $50 until the Nov. 15 deadline. Practice is on weeknights and games are on Saturdays. A coaches meeting will be held Nov. 19 and 20 at 6 p.m. in the Nelson Center, 8445 Thomas Nelson Highway, Lovingston.
For more information, contact Chris Jones at (434) 263-7130 or cjones@nelsoncounty.org
Piedmont Virginia Community College hosts “Getting Started” sessions
Piedmont Virginia Community College will host “Getting Started” information sessions in November for prospective students. According to a news release, Outreach Manager Denise McClanahan will introduce degree and certificate programs, and provide information on placement tests, student services, and other resources to help students get started at PVCC. The sessions are free and open to the public, and no advance registration is required. Listed below are the upcoming sessions:
• November 6: Southwood Community Center, Charlottesville, 6 to 7 p.m.
• November 9: Piedmont Virginia Community College, Main Campus, Charlottesville. (includes campus tour), 10 to 11 a.m.
• November 18: Nelson Memorial Library, Lovingston, 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information, and the most up-to-date list of upcoming sessions, visit www.pvcc.edu/outreach or call (434) 961- 5275.
Jefferson Madison Regional Library Food Drive: Food for Fines
Between Nov. 4 and 16, the public is invited to bring a food item to any JMRL location during business hours and get a dollar off overdue fines and late renewal fines for each donated item. For a list of most needed items, visit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank website. All donations will go to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, with the exception of donations made to Louisa County Library which will go to the Louisa County Resource Council. Donation locations include the following libraries: Central, Crozet, Gordon Avenue, Greene County, Louisa County, Nelson Memorial, Northside, and Scottsville. Accounts in collections and billed or damaged items are ineligible for this offer. For more information, please visit www.jmrl.org or contact your local branch.{p style=”text-align: left;” align=”center”}Tye River Elementary School takes a field trip to Rockfish Valley Foundation Natural History Center{p style=”text-align: left;” align=”center”}According to Peter Agelasto, founder and president of the Rockfish Valley Foundation, 61 Tye River Elementary students visited the foundation and Spruce Creek park on Oct. 28 along with teachers, parents, and bus drivers.{p style=”text-align: left;” align=”center”}”They learned about the Chesapeake Bay Watershed and the impact we have on the quality of water, toured the museum and made rubbings of leaves, and talked about animal habitats and what unique requirements Monarch butterflies (especially as caterpillars) have,” Agelasto said in an email.{p style=”text-align: left;” align=”center”}The trip was made possible because of volunteers at RVF including Linda Williams,Charmagne Dutton and Bill Plyler.{p style=”text-align: left;” align=”center”}Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Thomas Jefferson Adult and Career Education announces upcoming graduation ceremony{p style=”text-align: left;” align=”center”}Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Thomas Jefferson Adult and Career Education will host a graduation ceremony at PVCC at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7, according to a news release.{p style=”text-align: left;” align=”center”}”Adult learners who have earned the General Education Development (GED) or Adult High School Diploma in the last year will celebrate their accomplishments and share their success stories,” the release said.
The event will feature speakers including Bushiri Salumu, who earned a GED, is a certified nursing assistant (CNA), and became a U.S citizen this past year. Salumu is currently a CNA at University of Virginia and is continuing his studies at PVCC, working on his goal of becoming a nurse practitioner. Sarah Fadhil, who arrived in the United States in 2017 with no English skills, now has completed her GED and is studying at PVCC with the goal of becoming a doctor.
TJACE at PVCC will host a GED open house on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Adult Learner Center at IX. Adult learners can take a GED ready practice test, attend a math workshop, and learn about the TJACE distance learning program. {p style=”text-align: left;” align=”center”}To learn more about TJACE, contact Carol Coffey at ccoffey@pvcc.edu or call (434) 961-5461.{p style=”text-align: left;” align=”center”}{p style=”text-align: left;” align=”center”}{p style=”text-align: left;” align=”center”}{p style=”text-align: left;” align=”center”}{p style=”text-align: left;” align=”center”}
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.