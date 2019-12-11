Bridge repair project; expect delays
According to a news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation, motorists should expect delays on Virginia 653 — Wilson Rd — in Nelson County due to a bridge repair project. Beginning Dec. 9, Virginia 653 will close from Virginia 650, Oak Ridge Rd, to Virginia 655, Variety Mills Rd. The project is expected to be finished around Dec. 27, 2019, weather permitting.
Traffic will be detoured around this portion of Virginia 653. The detour will be via Virginia 650, 56, 647, 722 and 655 back to Virginia 653.
Signs and other traffic control devices will alert motorists to this change in traffic pattern.
Local cooperative gives back $1.2 million to its member-owners
According to a news release from Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, its board of directors has authorized $1.2 million in capital credit refunds to Cooperative member-owners. Refunds are being issued this month, making 2019 the tenth consecutive year that CVEC has issued capital credit refunds reaching a total of over $19 million returned to members.
CVEC is a not-for-profit cooperative that allocates any revenues above expenses to its member-owners in the form of patronage capital, according to the release. This represents ownership and investment in the cooperative for each year the member received electric service and the patronage capital is eventually returned to members in the form of capital credit payments. In the news release, Vice President and CFO Tina Mallia explained the concept further.
“One of the many benefits of belonging to a Cooperative is that all profits are allocated to its members each year. These profits are invested in Cooperative plant and eventually refunded to members in the form of cash or a bill credit,” Mallia said in the news release.
The refunds this year will be used to retire the remaining 50% of the 1991 patronage capital allocations, 100% of the allocations from 1992, and 10% of the allocations from 2018. Those funds will be distributed to members by mailed check if the refund is $100 or above, or as a bill credit for refunds below $100.
Congressman Denver Riggleman sends video message to Nelson County before Board of Supervisors meeting
According to a news release, on Dec. 9, Rep. Denver Riggleman, R- 5th, sent a video message to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors ahead of its vote on its status as a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
“I urge the Board of Supervisors to support this resolution- the Second Amendment is a Constitutional Right for all Americans that should not be infringed,” said Congressman Riggleman. “I stand with all those who are exercising their First Amendment right to free speech on this important issue.”
According to the release, close to half of the counties in the 5th District have passed resolutions protecting the Second Amendment. Riggleman is a Nelson County resident and strong supporter of the Second Amendment.
— From staff reports
