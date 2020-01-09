» Katrina Broughman has been hired as a paid part-time educator and program manager for the Rockfish Valley Foundation.
She begins on Jan. 13.
Broughman is working to receive her masters from Mary Baldwin University where she is studying environment-based learning and is also working to receive a separate masters in sociology from Morehead State University.
She was a Peace Corps volunteer in Moldova from 2015 to 2017 and is a Virginia Master Naturalist with the Central Blue Ridge Chapter.
She can be reached at broughmankm@marybaldwin.edu
» The Rockfish Valley Foundation’s Board of Trustees adopted a new trail policy in December.
The Rockfish Valley Foundation offers trails for the enjoyment of the community. It aims to keep the trails safe and also keep the habitat protected for the wildlife who live there.
The policy includes etiquette such as keeping dogs under control at all times and keeping it on a leash when approaching other hikers, pets or children.
It also states parents should be mindful of their children’s behavior on the trails and around dogs.
The policy asks for all dogs with a history of aggression to be left at home and for dog owners to pick up dog waste and to dispose of it at home, not on the trails.
Identified offending pet and dog owners should be reported by contacting info@rockfishvalleyfoundation.org
» The Piedmont Virginia Community College Board will meet at 4 p.m. Jan 8.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held in the W.A. Pace Jr. board room in the technology wing of the main building on main campus at 501 College Drive in Charlottesville.
A sign up sheet will be available 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting for people interested in addressing the board.
