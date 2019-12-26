Piedmont Virginia Community College announces January 2020 “Getting Started” information sessions
According to a news release from Piedmont Virginia Community College, the school will host “Getting Started” information sessions for prospective students in January 2020. Outreach Manager Denise McClanahan will introduce degree and certificate programs and provide information on placement tests, student services and other resources to help students get started at PVCC. The sessions are free, open to the public and no advance registration is required. Anyone may attend any session, regardless of where they live. Sessions are available at the dates, times and locations below:
• Jan.7, 2020 – Northside Library, Charlottesville, 6 to 7 p.m.
• Jan.8, 2020 – PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center, Greene County, 4 to 5 p.m.
• Jan.9, 2020 – PVCC, Main Campus (includes a tour), Charlottesville, 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information, and the most up-to-date list of upcoming sessions, visit www.pvcc.edu/outreach or call (434) 961-5275.
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
