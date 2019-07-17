Writing contest winners announced
The 2019 Rockfish River Valley Writers Contest Awards Ceremony selected 21 finalists and 3 top overall winners chosen from 51 qualifying submissions. Winners include: Sandy Clarke, Arrington; Coleman Jones, Charlottesville; Alice Faintich, Crozet.
The Top Overall winner was Sandy Clarke from Arrington, Virginia for poetry. She will have her book of poetry “The Songs of Life” published in July 2019.
She will be the featured author at the free “Writing as Art Workshop”: July 18 in the Rockfish University Room at the Rockfish Valley Community Center, Nellysford.
Friends of Schuyler Garden Club hosting Curbside Clean-up
The Friends of Schuyler Garden Club is hosting a Curbside Clean-up on July 20 from 7 to 8 a.m. Anyone from the public is welcome to join and is invited to bring friends and family. Volunteers will clear debris from the curbing along Rockfish River Road between the Mennonite Church and Ike’s store. Participants can join the Friends of Schuyler Garden Club for a free pancake breakfast at the Schuyler Community Center afterward.
For more information contact: Sheila Mae at (602) 290- 6823 or sheila mae55@yahoo.com.
— Erin Conway
Tye River Elementary School Earns Continuous Improvement Award
According to a news release from the Virginia Department of Education, Tye River Elementary School was one of the 183 schools in Virginia that earned the Board of Education Continues Improvement Award.
VDOE recognized 235 schools for high student achievement or continuous improvement under the board’s new exemplar performance school recognition program in a news release on June 20. VDOE said the recognized schools include 52 schools that earned the Board of Education Highest Achievement Award and 183 schools that earned the Board of Education Continuous Improvement Award.
“To earn the Board of Education Continuous Achievement Award, a school must earn a state accreditation rating of Accredited or Accredited with Conditions and meet at least one of the following benchmarks for improved performance on accreditation-related school quality indicators: A cumulative 10-point increase over three years in the combined rates for reading and mathematics and in the pass rate for science, with improvement each year on each indicator; a cumulative 10-point increase over three years in the combined rates for reading and mathematics for two or more student groups, with improvement each year for each group on both indicators; a cumulative 15-percent decrease in the chronic absenteeism rate over three years, with a decrease each year; or for schools with a graduating class, a cumulative four-point increase in the Graduation and Completion Index over three years, with an increase each year, and a cumulative 15-percent decrease in the dropout rate, with a decrease each year,” the release said.
In an email from Division Superintendent Martha Eagle, Eagle said offered her congratulations to the staff, students, parents, and community of Tye River Elementary School.
“The entire Nelson County Public Schools Family is so proud of YOU — Tye River — for this accomplishment and we look forward to hearing more wonderful news this fall!!” Eagle said in an email.