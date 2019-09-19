Volunteer recruitment and information session
On Sept. 22 from 5:30-7 p.m, the Rockfish Valley Foundation Natural History Center, 1368 Rockfish Valley Highway, Nellysford, is holding a volunteer information session. The center is not able to open every weekend due to a lack of volunteers. According to a news release, volunteer hosts open the center and welcome guests. Many aspects of the center are self-guiding so the hosts can direct visitors to many references. Hosts do not need to be naturalists or have a background in natural history. In addition to hosting, there are volunteer opportunities to maintain the adjacent Spruce Creek Park and Trails and much more.
The event will include refreshments and information about the center. For more information contact (434) 361-0271. To donate, text: RVFDONATE 44321
Massies Mill Ruritan Club
The Massies Mill Ruritan Club will have a fundraiser on Oct.5 and Oct. 19 at the Apple Butter Festival at the Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Tyro. For more information contact: (434) 277-8586.
Local author holds book signing
On Sept. 20 from 5-7 p.m., Nelson County author Lynn Coffey, will hold a book signing for her new book ‘Crazy Quilt’ at the Mountain View Tea Room, 5200 Crabtree Falls Highway, Tyro. This is Coffey’s sixth book in the Backroads series. ‘Crazy Quilt’ contains interviews with people who are keeping the old mountain crafts and activities alive as well as the history of many Nelson County landmarks, according to a news release from Coffey.
The book is available at Oakland Museum, Mac’s Market, Montebello Country Store, the Nelson County Visitor Center, Wintergreen Nature Foundation, Rockfish Gap Country Store, Ebb & Flow Gift Shop, Walton Mountain Museum, and Rockfish Valley History Museum. Contact Lynn Coffey for more information at (540) 949-0329.
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
