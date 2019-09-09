Bees, Trees, and Clean Water Event
On Sept. 14 at the Rockfish Valley Community Center, 190 Rockfish School Lane, Afton, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation will host an event for the public interested in learning about the intersection of plants, pollinators, and water quality. The event will include speakers on topics including how to attract native bees, tree and shrub selection, cost-share funding for landscape choices, and promoting soil building. The event will include a brief afternoon guided tour of turf-to-native meadow conversion. Space is limited. To reserve a spot, register at cbf.org/bees.
Piedmont Virginia Community College ‘Getting Started’ information sessions
PVCC will host “Getting Started” information sessions in September for prospective students. Outreach Manager Denise McClanahan will introduce PVCC’s degree and certificate programs and provide information on placement tests, student services and other resources to help students get started at the college.
According to a news release, the sessions are free and open to the public with no advance registration required. Session dates, times, and locations for this month are as follows:
- Sept. 16, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Carver Recreation Center, Charlottesville
- Sept. 19, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Northside Library, Charlottesville
- Sept. 23, 6 p.m to 7 p.m., Nelson Memorial Library, Lovingston
- Sept. 26, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center, Standardsville
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.