Over 100 individuals filled the Nelson Center last week to honor the life of Nelson County resident Edward Lynn “Eddie” Embrey.
On Oct. 11, Embrey’s family, friends, and former co-workers along with U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, gathered in the Nelson Center to dedicate the bridge north of Shady’s Place in Woods Mill over the Rockfish River in memory of Embrey.
Riggleman said Embrey embodied the spirit of Nelson County and the spirit of selflessness and care, and to everyone who knew him he was a great man.
“Heroes like Chief Embrey don’t always get the recognition or appreciation they deserve, but today we are here to recognize our appreciation of Eddie’s service,” Riggleman said.
Embrey died on Jan. 31 from cancer. Those who knew him said he spent his life serving others. A Faber Volunteer Fire Department chief; member of the Nelson County Rescue Squad, where he served as captain for many terms; and Virginia Department of Forestry employee for 37 years; Embrey was instrumental to Nelson County in relief and recovery efforts after Hurricane Camille struck 50 years ago.
Other speakers included Virginia Department of Forestry Deputy State Forester Ed Zimmer, Virginia Department of Transportation district engineer of the Lynchburg District Chris Winstead, Senior Area Forester with VDOF Martha Warring, a friend of Embrey’s, Donnie Tyree, and Embrey’s son Mark and wife Marilyn.
Mark Embrey said he was impressed with the size of the crowd and thanked everyone for attending the dedication.
“I think it is an absolute testament to what Eddie Embrey meant not just to our family but to this community,” Mark Embrey said.
Mark told the crowd about Eddie Embrey not just as a first responder or state forester, but as a family man and how much he meant to everyone he met.
“Eddie was an individual who could walk through this door and light up the room and people would absolutely flock to him. He had that persona,” Mark Embrey said.
Mark told the crowd about an interaction he had with someone in the community, who told him that Eddie Embrey had saved his life twice. Mark Embrey went on to say his father taught him everything he knows and although he’s missed by those in Nelson County, he knows his father is at peace.
“Dad, we love you. We miss you. Congratulations sir, you earned this. We couldn’t be more proud of you and we’ll see you again, I’m sure,” Mark Embrey concluded.
Warring said it was always comforting knowing Embrey was working with them, no matter the job.
“He had a presence that made you feel comfortable even in the most stressful situations,” Warring said. “Eddie was not only a co-worker, but a mentor to me and was a very good friend. I will never forget him.”
Nelson County South District Supervisor Larry Saunders led the event, introducing each speaker before family members and officials unveiled the highway sign for the bridge.
After the dedication the family went to the bridge to put the sign up forever memorializing Eddie Embrey in Nelson County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.