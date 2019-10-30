Cell phone service is one step closer to improving for residents in the Piney River area of Nelson County.
On Oct. 23, the Nelson County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of construction of a Verizon Wireless 150-foot-tall steel monopole tower on property zoned agricultural and residential.
The brown tower, with a four-foot lightning rod would be constructed at 29 Whispering Pines Dr. The applicant requested three modifications including allowing the Class C tower to be taller than normal to improve service, to decrease the amount of land required to be left open around it, and allow more antennas than normal. A standard Class C tower is 130 feet tall and only permitted to have three arrays with three antennas each. This one would be 154 feet tall and one array with six antennas would be permitted. Typically Class C towers require 110% of the tower height to be designated fall space. This one has 30 feet designated as fall space. The planning commission recommended approval with all modifications requested.
Lori Schweller, a Verizon representative, presented the project to the planning commission. Schweller told the planning commission the cell phone tower is a necessity, and shared data about wireless connections in daily lives. According to Schweller, the average household has 13 connected devices and more than half of Americans no longer have landline telephones. The Federal Communications Commission said that 75% of 911 calls are made using wireless devices, and half of that 75% are calls coming from homes.
“Wireless is extremely important for all the reasons that we used to use telephones,” Schweller said.
During the public hearing portion of the request, four people spoke in support of having a cell tower in the area, including Thomas Bruguiere, Jr., and the owner of the property, Carlton Mattox.
“We are sorely in need of cell service,” Bruguiere said.
Bruguiere said he can’t get cell service at his home in the area and is tired of paying for both cell service and a landline phone.
“We need the service bad. Please approve this, no matter what they need,” Bruguiere said.
The only concern came from resident Jonathan Mays, who asked if Verizon would be responsible for any damage done while constructing the tower, which Schweller said it would be. Mays said he was all for the tower.
“That tower can fall any way it wants to, it won’t hit anything,” Mattox said after concerns were brought up about decreasing the fall area.
“I do need the service there,” Mattox said.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors will review the request at its Nov. 14 meeting before any construction can begin.
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
