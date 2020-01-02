Pocus is about 2 years old with a lean build. He’s a curious boy who loves to interact with people. If you offer up your lap, he’ll melt into it and purr while you massage his ears and chin. He also rubs up against you while rolling over. Pocus and his brother, Hocus, came to us as strays. They are bonded with each other and would like to go home together. While they are both microchipped, the phone number associated with the microchip was disconnected. We have been unable to find their former family. If you’re looking for two adult cats who get along well, they’d be an excellent choice.
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.