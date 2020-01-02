Pocus is about 2 years old with a lean build. He’s a curious boy who loves to interact with people. If you offer up your lap, he’ll melt into it and purr while you massage his ears and chin. He also rubs up against you while rolling over. Pocus and his brother, Hocus, came to us as strays. They are bonded with each other and would like to go home together. While they are both microchipped, the phone number associated with the microchip was disconnected. We have been unable to find their former family. If you’re looking for two adult cats who get along well, they’d be an excellent choice.

Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.

Erin Conway covers Nelson County. Reach her at (434) 385-5524 or econway@newsadvance.com.

