Yowser is a super friendly domesticated short-hair black male cat, approximately 3 years old. He’ll sit happily in your lap, put his head in your hand and purr as you rub his ears. Or if he’s on the move, you’ll find him rubbing up against you, greeting other cats in the room and exploring every nook and cranny. If you want to pick him up, go right ahead. It’s fine with him. If you’re looking for a calm, mature cat who is full of love, you owe it to yourself to stop by and meet Yowser.
Cat of the Week: Yowser
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
