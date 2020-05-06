The Nelson County Board of Supervisors held a budget work session April 30 to discuss additional expenditure reductions and current budgetary issues.
During a previous budget work session in April, county staff presented supervisors with cuts to several departments and non-departmental agencies totaling more than $400,000. This number includes axing a planned 3% pay raise for employees while not affecting required benefit increases.
Additional reductions made since the previous meeting include less money to the regional jail because of reductions in the overall population and removing funding for the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office for the purchase of new vehicles and equipment.
“With the tax [relief measure], it’s going to affect every citizen in this county in a very positive way, and we just felt that some things we could do different ... and we could skip some things for a year and that’s what the intent is,” Tommy Harvey, North District supervisor and board chairman, explained to Nelson County Sheriff David Hill.
Hill said no new vehicles could affect the department and that the sheriff’s office has a couple vehicles that have logged about 60,000 miles more than what departments usually retire vehicles at.
The additional budget reductions equal more than $610,000, plus some additional budget changes and an anticipated excess of $356,000 would result in having almost $895,000 that would result in unallocated funds in the budget for fiscal year 2021.
County Administrator Steve Carter told supervisors the primary challenge he sees now is to determine what to do in terms of the funding request made by Nelson County Public Schools.
Carter noted the county has a fairly deep general fund that can be used for other funding needs, but any money taken from that fund should be kept to a minimum.
Based off a predicted enrollment of 1,589 and updated figures from the General Assembly, the schools now are looking at a funding request of about $884,000, which is about $10,000 less than the total anticipated amount of unallocated funds the county expects to see in the next fiscal year.
Candy McGarry, finance director for Nelson County, said in the past supervisors have done well to maintain a few hundred thousands dollars in unallocated funds for emergencies that present themselves during the year.
“Typically, the board has done well retaining at least a couple hundred thousand to $300,000 within the current fiscal year for things that come up because things do come up and its good to have that ability,” McGarry said.
The board of supervisors still has a few items on its to-do list before a budget can be adopted by the end of June.
A public hearing needs to be held before the budget for fiscal year 2021 can be adopted. Carter said supervisors could wait to hold the hearing until June, but that could potentially put pressure on supervisors to approve it.
“My thoughts on the public hearing, I don’t think we need to rush ourselves on approving a budget knowing the crisis we’re kind of in. I mean we’re still learning new things everyday and seeing new impacts every week,” East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said.
Carter also noted safety could be an issue for whenever supervisors decide to hold the public hearing.
In terms of the schools’ budget, McGarry pointed out there would need to be some back and forth with school officials before it can be included in the notice for the public hearing.
“Logistically speaking though once you decide what the school funding is going to be ... it will have to go to them then it will have to come back from them to us to go into the public hearing notice so there’s still a lot of work to be done,” McGarry said.
Supervisors still are looking to schedule a joint session with the school board to work on the budget as well.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
