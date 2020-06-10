When the coronavirus hit, the phones at the Orchard House B&B stopped ringing.
“Its been [a] very tumultuous and stressful couple of months. The phone stopped ringing and only rang for people making cancellations,” Deb Verplank, co-owner of Orchard House B&B said.
The bed-and-breakfast, located off of Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston, was on track to have its best year since it opened four years ago.
Businesses across the commonwealth are either reopening or expanding operations as most of Virginia — with the exception of Northern Virginia and the city of Richmond — entered Phase 2 of reopening last week.
In addition to outdoor seating, which was permitted under Phase 1, restaurants now are able to offer indoor seating at 50% capacity. As outlined by Gov. Ralph Northam, gyms and fitness centers can reopen at 30% capacity, entertainment venues such as museums, zoos, outdoor venues and botanical gardens can open with some restrictions.
But as the situation begins to look up, the COVID-19 pandemic already has taken its toll on many and has severely cut into tax revenues in Nelson County.
According to Maureen Kelley, director of economic development and tourism, revenue from lodging and meals tax in the months of March and April brought in only fractions compared to the tax revenue from the same time in 2019.
The county had estimated losses for lodging revenues to be close to 100% through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, and meals to be between 7% to 10%, Kelley said.
“Sadly, the numbers are extremely low. As the County did properly budget for these shortfalls, the focus should be and is on the impacted businesses and getting them back into business as safely as possible,” Kelley said in an email.
Lodging tax numbers decreased from $26,031 to $12,234 in March and a decrease from $31,561 to $3,082 in April compared to numbers reported 2019.
Meals tax fared far worse. The numbers reported from meals tax in March decreased from $166,855 to $33,244 and $165,607 to $13,304 in April compared to numbers reported those same months last year.
“... [I]t will be the consumer that re-starts the economy, not the businesses themselves. We must build consumer confidence and make sure that Nelson is known as a safe place to live, work and visit,” Kelley said.
Verplank, who operates the B&B with her husband, Mike, said in those first months they were able to sustain themselves by either rescheduling visits or offering gift cards.
In 2019, the bed and breakfast hosted 216 nights between March 15 and May 31. This year, they hosted only nine, Verplank said. The Verplanks also have lost more than 200 nights in future reservations beyond June 1.
“The realization has been that, unlike restaurants, breweries that come up with other creative ways to have cash flow … we really don’t have a product that we can sell outside of what we do,” Verplank said.
Once the state entered Phase 1, the B&B followed what many restaurants were doing and offered outside dining and the owners began taking lodging reservations, albeit with some restrictions as they cannot fill to they’re maximum occupancy of nine rooms because of social distancing. She said she wants to continue to offer outside dining after they fully reopen.
Verplank said the county has done an excellent job of making it so that guests have a safe place to visit once they eventually came back.
“Where we’re really blessed though is Nelson has done an excellent job of setting the tone for reopening,” Verplank said.
Verplank said the county entering Phase 2 of reopening has given them some hope of returning back to normal and she said they expect the fall to bring back a lot of business for them.
“The disappointing part is we would have nailed that out of the park anyways, but we’re not going to complain,” she said.
Aside from a two week closure that lasted from the end of March through April, Mountain Mama’s Kebab Shop, located in Lovingston, has so far been able to adjust to the constant changes brought by the coronavirus pandemic, according to co-owner Trish Becker.
However, they’ve not been immune to a drop in business like most other restaurants.
In addition to curbside dining, Mountain Mama’s has adopted some outdoor seating, which it didn’t have before the pandemic. They’ve also shortened their hours to serve food only from 4 to 9 p.m. and have kept their full menu, even adding items during the pandemic.
Becker said the restaurant, through all of its changes and adjustments, has been fortunate to keep as much business as it has, and she credited the restaurant’s ability to do so because of those changes that were made.
“We’re a small little place, but we’re pretty mighty when it comes to the food, so we’re lucky,” Becker said.
However, like restaurants across the nation, continuing to operate Mountain Mama’s has not come without difficult decisions having to be made.
Becker explained herself and fellow co-owner Jode Shaw had to come to terms with the fact that layoffs were inevitable. Becker said the restaurant probably won’t open back up for lunch until potentially next year as she “can’t justify the expenses for lunch because you don’t make as much.”
“I think we’re going to stay status quo and stay focused on being healthy. And if we can help our customers or neighbors with any gloves or anything we have we will,” Becker said.
Becker said she doesn’t expect the mandatory mask mandate issued by Northam that went into effect May 29 to severely impact the eatery’s operations. She said they have extra masks on hand to give to customers as needed and so far customers have been cooperating with the mandate.
Mountain Mama’s also will make the transition to indoor dining June 9 in line with regulations set forth through Phase 2.
Local governments across Virginia received millions in federal aid to help cover unexpected costs related to the coronavirus pandemic. Of the $744 million distributed across the state — part of a larger $2 trillion package singed into law in late March — Nelson County received $1.3 million.
That money, however, comes with restrictions on how it can be spent.
Kelley said federal stimulus dollars made available to local governments through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act are not set up in a way to cover these losses.
County staff currently is considering ways they might offset some of its losses, but that the implications of the lost revenue are “significant,” according to Kelly.
“The direct revenues are important to ongoing operations of the County,” Kelly said in an email, “but they also mean that consumer confidence and brand awareness must be re-built, which is a longer process.”
Reach Cropper at (434) 385-5522.
