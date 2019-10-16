In just one week, the Waltons will be returning home.
The annual Forever Friends of the Waltons Reunion event will be held Oct. 25 and 26 in Schuyler. This year, five of the cast members will be attending the reunion weekend, signing autographs and taking photos. Mary Elizabeth McDonough, who played Erin Walton; Judy Norton Taylor, who played Mary Ellen Walton; Kami Cotler, who played Elizabeth Walton; Jon Walmsley, who played Jason Walton; and Eric Scott, who played Ben Walton will be in attendance.
Carole Johnson, owner of the Walton Hamner House and John & Olivia’s Bed and Breakfast Inn, said it’s been hard work planning the annual reunion weekend and getting the newest attraction together, but every year the planning is worth it.
“It never gets old to see how happy and excited people are when they get to the mountain for the first time,” Johnson said.
So far, 300 tickets for events have been sold for Friday and Saturday. Food trucks, free snacks, water and lots of stools for those in line will be on hand for the anticipated crowds.
The weekend kicks off with a Friday, registration at The Walton Hamner House at 8 a.m. Oct. 25. Guests will pick up registration packets and buy autograph show signature tickets if they want cast signatures. The registration will be followed by a 9 a.m. to noon Golden Ticket Photo Op with the cast inside John & Olivia’s Inn in the living room. Those 150 who purchased a Golden Ticket will line up on the front porch of John & Olivia’s Inn to enter the living room to be photographed with the cast for a signed cast photo. The photo will be held and signed by the cast and given out at the Saturday evening banquet. Only holders of a Golden Ticket are eligible for this photo shoot.
The next event is Carolyn Grinnell Day at the home of Isis Ringrose on Riverside Drive, the old Schuyler Hospital. Grinnell, leader of Forever Friends of the Waltons, is stepping down and she will be honored during a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is a ticketed event.
The Friday autograph show begins at 12:30 p.m. on the front porch of John & Olivia’s Inn. Fans will enter up the front steps and move along tables interacting with the cast members to purchase their items. Cast members are setting their own prices for autographs. The autograph show event runs until 4:30 p.m. The Saturday autograph show begins at 1 p.m. on the front porch of John & Olivia’s Inn and runs until 5 p.m. If fans are not in line by 3 p.m. on Saturday, they will not have time for autographs before the cast members have to leave for the Saturday evening banquet at the Kirkley Hotel. These are ticketed events, but tickets will be sold at the Walton Hamner House Friday and Saturday morning during registration.
Saturday morning will begin with a 9 a.m. Grand Opening Ceremony and ribbon cutting of John & Olivia’s Inn with the cast and the Hamner family. The ceremony will be followed by a 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. unsigned cast photo op with the cast inside the John & Olivia’s Inn in the kitchen.
Those who purchased an unsigned cast photo op Silver Ticket will line up on the front porch of John & Olivia’s Inn to enter the kitchen to be photographed with the cast for an unsigned cast photo. This photo will be printed on site and fans will then be offered tickets to purchase for a $10 per cast signature on this photo at the Saturday autograph show event that begins at 1 p.m. on the front porch of John & Olivia’s Inn. Only holders of an unsigned cast photo ticket are eligible for this photo shoot.
The inn will host the cast members this weekend. The Inn is run by innkeepers Frank and Laurie Lane. Frank Lane is the audience development director at The News & Advance. Locals in the area will have the opportunity to stop by John & Olivia’s Bed and Breakfast Inn Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to see the completed work.
