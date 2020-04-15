Local and state health centers across Virginia, including two in Amherst and Nelson counties, were awarded more than $21 million in response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
According to a news release April 8, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, awarded the money to 26 centers in the state.
The Blue Ridge Medical Center Inc. in Arrington is receiving $671,945 and the Johnson Health Center in Madison Heights is receiving $944,165. Other health centers in the state are receiving more upwards of $1 million. Central Virginia Health Services Inc., located in New Canton, is receiving the most money at more than $1.5 million.
Centers may use the funds to help in the detection, prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in communities; as well as maintain or increase staffing to address the pandemic.
“HRSA-funded health centers are already playing a critical role by delivering essential services, serving as community testing and screening sites, and alleviating burdens on our nation’s emergency rooms and hospitals,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in the release. “HHS will continue bringing every resource we have to support heroic healthcare workers across the diverse settings health centers serve, from our cities to our rural towns.”
Randy Pirtle, CEO of Blue Ridge Medical Center, said the center is encouraged by the news of the funding but are awaiting further instruction from HHS on how the money can be used.
“Like most businesses, we are experiencing a major loss of revenue during the pandemic crisis. My hope is that this HHS funding will be useable to help us cover our payroll and sustain our staffing,” Pirtle said in an emailed statement.
He added depending on how Blue Ridge is able to use the funds, it may help the center continue to provide critical health services during this time.
U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, said in a statement he is pleased the $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package from Congress is helping health care facilities through the crisis.
“These grants will help ensure that our medical providers have the necessary resources to continue administering the highest level of care to Sixth District residents,” Cline said.
The release states HRSA is making these funds available to health centers immediately, noting centers are a key element of the nation’s response to the coronavirus.
“Increasingly, people are turning to health centers for the first line of defense in combating emergency public health priorities like the novel coronavirus. Health centers will put these resources to immediate use to respond to emerging and evolving local needs and continue to deliver high quality primary health care services to their patients,” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels.
HRSA funds nearly 1,400 health centers that operate in nearly 13,000 locations nationwide, according to the release.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
