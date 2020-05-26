An Amherst man charged in a series of thefts in April that took him across county lines into Nelson pleaded guilty in Nelson Circuit Court Tuesday.
Kenneth William Mikels, 34, pleaded guilty to a felony breaking and entering charge as well as two counts of petit larceny during an arraignment hearing Tuesday.
According to Nelson Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Rutherford, Mikels on April 11 had targeted The Apple Shed and Ridge Crest Baptist Church, both located only minutes from each other on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.
Mikels had attempted to flee in a vehicle he had stolen in Louisa County and was later detained by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office without incident.
During the traffic stop, deputies had positively identified items taken from both locations.
Rutherford said Mikels had taken a "host of small items that mostly was returned to the victim" from The Apple Shed. This included cash, liquor bottles and gloves, among other items.
Rutherford added other small items taken from Ridgecrest Baptist Church also were mostly returned.
One of the victims had brandished a firearm against Mikels, Rutherford said.
A news release issued by the Nelson County Sheriff's office after Mikels was detained in April states he had fled the scene of the first burglary before deputies have arrived, but the sheriff's office had received a second complaint of a burglary in progress while investigating the first.
Prosecutors dropped two other felonies related to the April 11 thefts, including use of a stolen vehicle and another breaking and entering charge from the theft at Ridgecrest Baptist Church as part of the plea agreement.
"All of the charges for The Apple Shed are in full force. So everything he did at The Apple Shed, nothing was touched," Rutherford said.
Rutherford said the stolen vehicle charge was dropped, as it is a duplicate from the one Mikels faces in Louisa County.
The maximum sentence for the breaking and entering charge is 20 years. The two petit larceny charges carry a maximum sentence of 12 months.
Mikels sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 7. He is being held in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.
