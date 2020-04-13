An Amherst man was arrested in connection with two burglaries in Nelson County, according to a news release form the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint Saturday for a burglary in progress on the 14800 block of Thomas Nelson Highway.
The caller reported the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Kenneth William Mikels, fled prior to law enforcement arriving on scene.
The release states deputies encountered Mikels fleeing the scene in a vehicle that was stolen from another jurisdiction and detained the suspect after a “high risk traffic stop.” Mikels was detained without incident.
The sheriff’s office received a second complaint of a burglary on the 14600 block of Thomas Nelson Highway while investigating the first scene, the release says.
During the traffic stop, deputies positively identified items from both burglaries.
Warrants obtained against Mikels include charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of petit larceny.
Mikels currently is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, according to the release.
