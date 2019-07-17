The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has denied a special use permit request for a restaurant on the Afton Depot property.
On July 9, the board voted 3-2 to deny Todd Rath, partner with Rockfish Valley Events, LLC, a special use permit request to construct a restaurant inside an existing structure at 9485 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. Tommy Harvey, vice chair and North District representative, made a motion to deny the request based on failure of the structure to meet the front set-back requirement set in place by the county zoning ordinance. Ernie Reed, Central District representative, and Larry Saunders, chair and South District representative, voted in favor of the motion. Jesse Rutherford, East District representative, and Thomas Bruguiere Jr., West District representative, voted against the motion.
“As you guys know we have been through hell and back on this entire project. I don’t know why; based on bad advice or bad guidance I don’t know. We are simply trying to get this approval and move forward with this structure,” Rath said to the board before its vote.
In June, the board voted to delay the decision until two court cases regarding different aspects of the project had been heard. Two appeals, one filed by Rath and one filed by neighbors opposing the entire Afton Depot project, are still pending. The appeal filed by neighbors asks the court to overturn former Planning and Zoning Director Sandra Shackelford’s determination about the definition of “non-conforming use” in the county ordinance. Her determination, affirmed by County Attorney Phil Payne, made it possible for Rath to put a restaurant into the structure that has been deemed “non-conforming.”
Last week, the board debated again whether or not to make a decision if a court case could change everything. Reed mentioned he wasn’t in favor of delaying the vote last time and didn’t want to delay it again. Despite the final split vote and concern over the appeal filed, the board did agree the county ordinance needs to be revamped. Reed said while the board could leave it up to the court to create a law covering “non-conforming use,” it’s still on them to clean up the ordinance in general and the others echoed their agreement.
“That is absolutely something we need to do; cleaning the ordinance. Making it more clear and concise and coordinating that with the Virginia Code and making sure that echoes that,” Rutherford said.
Steve Carter, county administrator, said now that the new planning and zoning director, Dylan Bishop, has officially started it is worth reviewing the ordinance.
“What Mr. Payne has suggested is now that Ms. Bishop is here is re-work the non-conforming use previsions to make sure they’re not vague,” Carter said.
After debate and discussion and comments from both Rath and Carter, Harvey made the motion to deny the permit, based on the same concern expressed by the Nelson County Planning Commission regarding the front set-back requirement. Just before the vote, Bruguiere, Jr., reiterated to Rath what he had said originally in June, which is to tear the building down and build a new one that meets the front set back requirements.
“I think you would be money ahead in the long run,” Bruguiere said. “Just my opinion.”
Rath disagreed, saying that just wasn’t a solution due to the headache this entire project has been for everyone involved.
“Anything I build is going to be a fight. We all know that. This has been a two-year disaster,” Rath said.