Nelson County Public Schools started the 2019-2020 school year with smiles and excitement.
On Aug. 7, the bell at Tye River Elementary School rang at 7:40 a.m. and kids began flooding into the building anxious to start their first day of school. Just a mile down the road, the Nelson County Middle and High School complex welcomed students starting at 8 a.m., some ready for their first day in a new building and others ready for their last first day of public school education. Over in Afton, at Rockfish River Elementary School, Principal Crystal Choate said everything went off without a hitch.
“We had a smooth day, even for the youngest kids,” Choate said.
For her, having School Resource Officer Rebecca Ullrich help parents and kids navigate the parking lot and school was a big help. Ullrich was hired at the end of last school year.
“The teachers were prepared; kids were excited. It was a very good first day,” Choate said.
Likewise at the middle school, Principal Roger Dunnick said they have had a good first few days. Dunnick said he spent the first day of school walking around from classroom to classroom and in the hallways, and witnessed nothing but smiling faces.
“It’s a very upbeat start to the school year,” Dunnick said.
On Aug. 8, the Nelson County School Board held its first meeting of the 2019-2020 school year. Division Superintendent Martha Eagle told the board and the public everyone was eager to start the school year, especially with all the fresh new faces in the four schools.
“There was lots of excitement for our first few days of school,” Eagle said.
Eagle welcomed a number of new staff to the division. At Rockfish River Elementary School, Tiffany Clarke and Kyle Inlow were welcomed as a new elementary teacher and physical education teacher respectively. At Tye River Elementary School, Robert Makulowich was welcomed as assistant principal and Lisa Falls and Skylar Pippin were welcomed both as elementary teachers. At the middle school, Deborah Fultz was welcomed as a new English teacher. At the high school, 10 different individuals have started at the school including Chris Sumner, the new principal; Greg Mullins, the new athletic director; Kym Martin, a new English teacher; and Teresa Justice, a new science teacher. Payton Saunders, Sarah Wells, Kelly Gardiner, and Carrie Phillips were all welcomed as special education teachers. Isaiah Wood was welcomed as a new custodian and Patricia Massie as a cafeteria worker.
“We thank you and we welcome you,” Eagle said.
Official enrollment numbers will not be available until after the division’s 10 day count, however Eagle announced the preliminary Standards of Learning results from the Virginia Department of Education. The preliminary results indicated all four schools passed required test scores in math, reading, science, and history.
“What it shows based on DOE data is that all four schools have met all benchmarks in those four areas of reading, math, science, and history. It’s great news,” Eagle said.
Eagle said final reports are usually received by the end of September.
“We thank the staff and administrators for a job well done,” Eagle said.