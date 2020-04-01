Bruce and Rebecca “Becky” Moyer have hosted more exchange students than they can count.
The Roseland couple said they’ve hosted more than 50 foreign exchange students since they first started in 1988, but beyond that they couldn’t give you an exact number.
Each student, however, regardless of how long they stay, is “a member of your family,” according to Becky Moyer.
A former school principal, Becky Moyer served as the high school state coordinator for Virginia 4-H International Exchange Programs for about 18 years before she retired from the volunteer position.
The Moyers have hosted most of their students through 4-H, but they’ve worked with other exchange programs in the past as well.
It was three years ago around the time she was getting ready to retire that Japanese exchange student Masako Suzuki was in Nelson County during a one-month exchange.
Her and the family quickly bonded, and they offered her a place to stay should she come back for her year abroad.
“We fell in love with her; she fell in love with us,” Becky Moyer said. “We told her that if she went home and she wanted to come back for her academic year, and she wanted to have a similar experience and live with us, we would love to have her.”
Masako, who is in the 11th grade, echoed Becky Moyer’s sentiment.
“I love them. I was trying to go to a different home, but I came here and my host family was very kind and very fun. I can make best memories of my life here,” Masako said.
Throughout the decades, Bruce and Becky Moyer have accumulated numerous memories and stories for the dozens of delegates they’ve hosted.
Time abroad
Every delegate the Moyers take in goes through a crash course in American customs.
Something as simple as knowing to put the shower curtain inside of the tub can be a foreign concept to some students, depending on where they’re from and their culture.
“We think we cover a lot of things, but we don’t always cover everything,” Becky Moyer said.
They once hosted another delegate who fell in love with New York-style cheesecakes. Bruce Moyer said the student loved them so much she would make them for the family every week.
“Can you imagine a cheesecake every week? Believe me, it’s not good for the diet,” Bruce Moyer said.
As part of the exchange program, students are introduced to American life. Delegates and host families share their cultures, and Becky Moyer said that was an important reason behind why they have hosted so many students.
“We enjoy people, we enjoy learning about cultures. ... We want to show them what American life is really like.” Becky Moyer said.
As part of the family, an exchange student does all the activities the Moyers do. If they are planning activities or even trips out of town, the delegates will go with them.
Bruce Moyer said they once hosted a delegate from Russia who opted to extend her stay a week longer in order to go with the family on a trip to the Grand Canyon.
“She had to do an extra year in high school, but she opted to stay over in order to go on that,” Bruce Moyer said.
Aside from trips, the family always has encouraged exchange students to be involved and active in the community. Becky Moyer said this was both a requirement of the exchange program, but also of their household.
Masako gave a presentation to the Nelson County School Board detailing what her time abroad has been like and how her school in Japan differs from the high school in Nelson.
Bruce Moyer said Masako, by popular demand, has done several presentations, including the one she gave to board members. She’s volunteered more than the required 15 hours with a few local nonprofits in Nelson including the farmers market and food pantry.
Masako has made several friends and is involved in several extracurriculars and clubs, including an archery club. She even had a role in the high school’s performance of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
“I’m really proud of her. She’s involved in a lot of different things,” Becky Moyer said.
Despite everything she’s done so far, Masako said there still were so many things she wanted to do.
“I have to make a list,” Masako joked.
However, Masako was excited to return home and tell her friends and family about her time in the U.S.
“I want to talk a lot about my experience with my friends and my family,” Masako said.
Lasting memories
While every student that stays in the Moyers’ home is treated just like any other member of the family, it’s usually the students who stay longer that they form lasting connections with and it’s those same students who they recall the best after all these years.
“It’s the ones that have been here the longer periods of time that you really get to know well and have those lasting relationships.” Becky Moyer said.
Bruce and Becky Moyer recalled hosting “Ryan,” a delegate from Moldova with cerebral palsy.
“We said, ‘Well we’re not afraid of that, we’ll take him,’” Bruce Moyer said.
They said Ryan had lived a very sheltered life and during his stay in America had a difficult time adjusting.
Bruce recalled telling Ryan, “You got to tell me what you can and can’t do. If you tell me you can do it then I expect you to do it.”
But like any other student, they still encouraged him to make the most of his time in the U.S. Despite his apprehensions, they pushed him to join the swim team because it was one of the few sports he could participate in with his medical condition.
“I put my foot down and said you’re going to go to tryouts and you’re going to swim,” Becky Moyer said. “... And I was a school principal so I could lower the boom.”
Come Ryan’s first swim meet, every other swimmer had finished their laps and he was the last person in the pool.
It was while he was finishing his laps that the students and spectators, even those from the two other schools present at the meet, rallied behind Ryan.
As chants of “Go Ryan! Go Ryan!” filled the air, Becky Moyer said she could feel her heart fill with pride.
“I wanted to cry,” she said.
Becky Moyer said it was moments like this for Ryan and so many other students that has encouraged the family to continue hosting time and time again.
“I think the greatest reward was watching them come in … at a certain stage of maturity and watching them grow and develop throughout the year,” Becky Moyer said. “... That makes it worth all the struggles that you have.”
Not always rosy
There is an extensive vetting process before a student is matched with a host family. Becky Moyer said the agency performs home visits, face-to-face interviews and background checks.
She explained there has to be “all green flags” before students and families can come to an agreement.
Despite all those checks, in the decades the Moyers have hosted exchange students, it’s inevitable the delegates and families sometimes won’t click.
“Not everything is always rosy,” Becky Moyer said. “But you try to keep the communications open and you talk.”
“And sometimes there are issues where they’re just incompatible,” Bruce Moyer added.
Becky Moyer could recall only one time when the situation was to the point where the student wanted to leave the day after arriving.
The family once hosted another delegate who was adamant the Moyers take their shoes off in the house. Bruce said it got to the point where she even tried to institute a house rule. He went on to say she was accustomed to a certain lifestyle that differed from what the Moyers offered her.
“She was just another person in our house and she didn’t like that,” he said.
Despite a monthslong effort by both the Moyers and the student to make the situation work, the delegate eventually was relocated to another home that better fit the lifestyle she was looking for. In a stroke of good luck for the student, her new host family did take off their shoes in the house.
The future
Masako will most likely be the last yearlong exchange student the family hosts, Becky Moyer said.
“We’ve given 30 years to this and there’s a time when you step aside,” she said.
However, they’re open to shorter stays with students through the International Farm Youth Exchange Program. She said those delegates can stay for either a month or five weeks.
Those students are wanting experience in agriculture which the Moyers can provide with their Roseland farm home.
As far as Masako is concerned, coming to America always has been a dream of hers, and while she is excited to return home to her friends and family, she said she’ll be sad when it comes time to leave.
“This exchange year has been my dream … and I’m glad that my dream came true,” Masako said. “I’m going to miss [it] here. I think I’m going to cry 100%. I hope I can come back.”
She said she’s going to miss, “Everything. My friends, meals, my family, my teachers, school, church — everything.”
Both Masako and the Moyers agreed they will do their best to stay in touch once Masako has to returned to Japan. Becky Moyer said they’ve even talked about visiting her in Japan.
The family has had visits with other delegates they’ve hosted in the past. Becky Moyer said no matter how long has passed, they’re usually able to pick up right where they left off just like any other family.
“Once they’re your children, they’re your children. And when you see each other, it may be five years, it may be 10 years … you pick up just right where you left off,” Becky Moyer said.
