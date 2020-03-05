By Lee Luther Jr.
The Govs’ run in the post- season came to an end last week on the Nelson court as Glenvar defeated the home team, 55-42.
Houston Carter lead the Nelson offense with 17 points followed by Jaren Purvis, who had 13 points along with 11 rebounds.
Team leading scorer for the season Brice Wilson added three points as he is nursing an ankle injury.
George Brown contributed a half-dozen points and Jamel Rose posted four in the loss.
“This was a tough way to see our season come to an end. Every team in Virginia except the six state champs season ends with defeat however we had a tough shooting night and just didn’t play to our full potential which makes it more difficult,” said Nelson coach Brian Wilson. “Glenvar played well and had a great game plan so congrats to them, but they didn’t see the best version of us. I will miss these seniors and I appreciate them very much and their contributions to this program. We don’t lose a lot of players so I’m excited at the growth that was made and the future of the program.”
State 2A Track
Nelson pole vaulter Ella Manthey coming off her regional championship title took a second place in last week’s State 2 A Championships held at Roanoke College in Salem.
Manthey’s best effort was 7 and half feet followed by teammate Victoria VanHout’s third place. The event was won by Stuarts Draft’s Leah Wood with her winning heighth of 9 and half feet.
Robert Morris represented the Nelson boys pole vaulters with his fourth place finish at 10 feet three inches.
Savannah Lawson won a fifth place in the 1000 meter run with a time of,3:19.43.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.