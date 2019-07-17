Library and Nelson County officials gathered at the Nelson Memorial Library last week to officially kick-start the expansion and renovation project.
“I’m very excited. It’s been a long-time coming,” Tanith Knight, former branch manager, said.
Knight was the Nelson County Memorial Library branch manager for 37 years and was at the first groundbreaking ceremony for the current library Nelson residents use today.
County Board of Supervisors Chair and South District Representative Larry Saunders thanked everyone for coming and making the project possible. The board approved the expansion and renovation project as part of the fiscal year 2020 budget.
“It’s a good thing worth waiting for,” Saunders said.
Susan Huffman, current branch manager, also thanked everyone for their efforts in seeing this project through before inviting the small crowd inside for ice cream and other treats.
“It’s a wonderful day,” Huffman said.
Tye River earns continuous improvement award
According to a news release from the Virginia Department of Education, Tye River Elementary School was one of the 183 schools in Virginia that earned the Board of Education Continuous Improvement Award.
VDOE recognized 235 schools for high achievement or continuous improvement under the board’s new performance recognition program in a news release June 20. VDOE said the recognized schools include 52 schools that earned the Board of Education’s Highest Achievement Award and 183 schools that earned the Board of Education Continuous Improvement Award.
In an email from Division Superintendent Martha Eagle, she offered her congratulations to the staff, students, parents and the community.
“The entire Nelson County Public Schools Family is so proud of YOU — Tye River — for this accomplishment and we look forward to hearing more wonderful news this fall!!” Eagle said in an email.