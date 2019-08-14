Jasmine , a beagle, and her brother Kilburn, an Australian shepherd mix, lost their owner recently to cancer. They are two of the sweetest dogs you will ever meet. Their owner generously supported our shelter since its inception, and we would very much like to find a home for this bonded pair. Jasmine is 11-years-old and tested positive for Cushing’s Disease and needs to be on Vetoryl for the rest of her life. We are also treating her for a UTI, Lyme and Ehrlichia and have postponed her dental appointment for two weeks when she is sure to be feeling much better. They both are on a diet to lose weight. For more information about these two very special dogs, please visit our website. Since they are a bonded pair, they need to be adopted together.
