Nelson County dog of the week

Willard

Willard, a 2 year old, 42-pound hound mix, is a diamond in the rough. Willard loves two things: food and running around the big yard. He is learning that being touched and loved on are nice things. He enjoys neck and ear massages and butt rubs. He is smart, food motivated, and ready to learn new things. He enjoys hanging around with someone who concentrates on him, because it makes Willard feel special and relaxes him. Probably because he has been an outside dog until now, Willard doesn’t seem to enjoy or understand confinement. He is good with other dogs. Code of VA Regarding Reporting the finding of companion animals…” You are required by law to report found animals that are in your possession.”

