Nelson County Dog of the Week: Spanky

Spanky, a 7-year-old, 37-pound Staffordshire Bull Terrier (mix), has lived in our shelter system for 5½ YEARS now (2,031 days), and even though it is the best life he has ever known, it is a very long time! He wears a silky, blond but graying brindle coat on his short, squat, body builder’s physique. He is a medium to low energy dog, happy to hang out with people 100% of the time. Out of all the dogs in our shelter, Spanky craves love the most! That he has remained homeless for so long, breaks our hearts to our cores, because we all love Spanky! He has so many great traits, responds to many commands and loves belly rubs! Sadly, he is slow to trust people he doesn’t already know. He is not good with other dogs, cats, kids or strangers.
The Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County is at 29 Stagebridge Road in Lovingston and can be reached at (434) 263-7722 or by email at pets@nelsonspca.org. Visit the website, Facebook and Twitter. All adoptable pets can be viewed at www.nelsonspca.org.
