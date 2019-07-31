Ringo is a lab/greyhound mix, 12 months old and weighing 32.4 pounds. Ringo and Ricky are a bonded pair of lap dogs that were surrendered because their owner could no longer care for them. They cannot get close enough to people they know and trust. They are best friends and running mates, and they love to go out into the yard to frolic. Between running very fast and gently wrestling, they trot over to check in with us, before running off to play again. They are young, energetic, happy boys that love hanging out with people. Good with other dogs and children. Because they are a bonded pair, we want them to be adopted together.