Ricky (one of a bonded pair) is a 12 month old, 28.6 pound, lab/greyhound mix. Ricky and his almost identical twin brother Ringo are a bonded pair of lap dogs that were surrendered because their owner could no longer care for them. They have been neutered and tested negative times 4 on their 4DX tests for Heartworm, Lyme, Ehrlichia and Anaplasmosis. They also come when called. They haven’t had any leash experience, so we are working on that. Good with other dogs and children. Because they are a bonded pair, we want them to be adopted together.