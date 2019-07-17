Dog of the week

Dog of the week: Nicholas

Sweet little Nicholas is about 12 months old and appears to be a hound/pitbull mix weighing 52 pounds. He has a gorgeous gray, brown and white coat. He is a nice little puppy dog, young, energetic, and friendly. He is as sweet as he can be too. He loves hanging out with people. He also loves running around in our biggest yard and hanging out with someone there. He is very clean in his room, loves belly rubs and is good with other dogs.

