Dog of the Week: Claude

Claude

 By Erin Conway/econway@newsadvance.com

Claude is a large collie, great dane, and hound mix. At 5 and a half years old, he has plenty of spunk and energy but enough maturity to settle down and enjoy the comforts of indoor living. We don’t know a lot about his background, but after several weeks in foster care his behaviors lend themselves to his having spent a substantial amount of time on a chain. Claude enjoys affection when he wants it, but not when he doesn’t. He can change his mind quickly. Difficult to read, he sends mixed signals to folks interacting with him. Even though he gets yard time, it is never enough for him. Claude would do best in a home with a big fenced yard with other dogs, indoor/outdoor privileges. He’s a good dog who’s had a bad start in life. He just doesn’t want to be bossed around. Good with dogs. No cats. No poultry. No children.

Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.

Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.

Tags

Erin Conway covers Nelson County. Reach her at (434) 385-5524 or econway@newsadvance.com.

Load comments