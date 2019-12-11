Claude is a large collie, great dane, and hound mix. At 5 and a half years old, he has plenty of spunk and energy but enough maturity to settle down and enjoy the comforts of indoor living. We don’t know a lot about his background, but after several weeks in foster care his behaviors lend themselves to his having spent a substantial amount of time on a chain. Claude enjoys affection when he wants it, but not when he doesn’t. He can change his mind quickly. Difficult to read, he sends mixed signals to folks interacting with him. Even though he gets yard time, it is never enough for him. Claude would do best in a home with a big fenced yard with other dogs, indoor/outdoor privileges. He’s a good dog who’s had a bad start in life. He just doesn’t want to be bossed around. Good with dogs. No cats. No poultry. No children.
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.