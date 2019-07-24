PVCC to provide free financial aid workshop Saturday
The Financial Aid Office at Piedmont Virginia Community College will host a Free Application for Federal Student Aid “Super Saturday” workshop July 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the PVCC main building in room M154.
The workshop provides hands-on assistance in completing the FAFSA for the 2019-2020 Academic Year. Completing the FAFSA is the first step for students interested in obtaining federal student financial aid as well as many scholarships, especially those interested in attending college between August 2019 and August 2020.
Prior to attending a workshop, both students and parents are asked to create an FSA ID at http://fsaid.ed.gov.
Butterfly Walk
A Butterfly Walk along the South Rockfish River with Susan McSwain will be held July 26 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This event, presented by the Rockfish Valley Foundation Natural History Center, will start at the Camille Trailhead on Virginia 151, just south of Bold Rock Hard Cider. The event is limited to 12 people. Call (434) 361-0271.
New officers for local American Legion Post
The Rev. E. Clarence Perdue Sr. Post 17 of the American Legion installed new officers for 2019-2020 year last week. The new officers include Commander Todd Huntley; 1st Vice Commander Judy Petsch; 2nd Vice Commander Wayne Parent; Adjutant Thom Guthrie; Finance Officer Bruce Rutherford; Chaplain Gary Sherwood; Sergeant at Arms Tom Nelson; Service Officer Ron Moyer, and Assistant Service Officer Rich Mencl.
Post 17 has over 60 members. Any veteran interested in joining Post 17 of the American Legion or the new Sons of the American Legion Squadron should contact Wayne Parent at (571) 477-5045 or Thom Guthrie at (434) 760-0878.
Virginia Vinegar Works places in national competition
According to a news release from Virginia Vinegar Works, the Shipman-based craft vinegar maker won three gold medals at the Central Coast Vinegar Competition at the California Mid-State Fair held in June. A double gold medal was awarded to the Chardonnay and single gold medals were awarded to Cabernet Franc Reserve and the Nectarine.
“Evaluation and judging of the vinegar on a national level is an optimal way to determine the quality of a product and how it compares to others,” the news release said.